International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Acquired by Swedbank

Swedbank grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 78.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 797,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 350,726 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned 0.75% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $88,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $39,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 167.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,248.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter valued at $89,000. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.49.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $140.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.14 and a 52 week high of $143.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Taste and Scent. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.