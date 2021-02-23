International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.

In other International Money Express news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 123,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,017,452 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

