International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.17.
A number of research firms recently commented on IMXI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Money Express from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.
NASDAQ:IMXI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. International Money Express has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.79.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 24,227 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,050,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,492,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Money Express by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About International Money Express
International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.
