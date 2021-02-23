International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) Insider Buys C$50,250.00 in Stock

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) insider Murray Keating purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,738,884.50.

IPD stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,847. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. International Parkside Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.09.

International Parkside Products Company Profile

International Parkside Products Inc produces and markets optical, screen cleaning, and eyeglass cleaning products in North America, Europe, Japan and rest of Asia, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers lens and filter cleaning products, computer/smartphone cleaning products, DSLR sensor cleaning products, cleaning kits, and glass cleaning products.

