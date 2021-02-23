International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) Insider Buys C$50,250.00 in Stock

International Parkside Products Inc. (CVE:IPD) insider Murray Keating purchased 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,651,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,738,884.50.
IPD stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.08. 67,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,847. The company has a market cap of C$1.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. International Parkside Products Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.09.
International Parkside Products Company Profile
Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for International Parkside Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Parkside Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.