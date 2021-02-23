InterPrivate Acquisition (NYSE:IPV) Shares Down 15.8%

Shares of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) fell 15.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $16.08. 2,122,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 1,358,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPV. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $27,387,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,314,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in InterPrivate Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterPrivate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. 54.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interprivate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

