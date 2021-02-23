Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Purchased by Swedbank

Swedbank increased its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Swedbank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $48,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Intuit by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $399.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $383.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.92. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.68 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $104.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

INTU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.09.

In other Intuit news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

