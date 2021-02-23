Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.810-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $411.09.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $399.09. 2,407,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $351.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $423.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares in the company, valued at $119,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

