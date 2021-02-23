Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Issues Q3 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its third quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.593-4.653 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.36 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, hitting $399.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,414,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,274. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.21 and a 200 day moving average of $350.92. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $423.74.

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $411.09.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $113,010.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

