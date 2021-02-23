Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.20-8.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.81-8.995 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.92 billion.Intuit also updated its Q3 2021

After-Hours guidance to 6.75-6.85 EPS.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.09. 2,414,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,320,274. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $423.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.15, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Intuit from $405.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $411.09.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

