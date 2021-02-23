Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, RTT News reports. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of INTU traded down $2.46 on Tuesday, reaching $399.09. 2,407,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $383.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $423.74.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at $370,886.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total value of $1,549,446.08. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.09.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

