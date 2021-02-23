Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.75-6.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.59-4.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.Intuit also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 8.20-8.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $399.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,407,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,169. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.38. The company has a market capitalization of $104.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $423.74.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Intuit from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $411.09.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total transaction of $113,010.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,457.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.23, for a total value of $156,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,886.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,699 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

