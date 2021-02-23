Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 63,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 666,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,512,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $279,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.68. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,776. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

