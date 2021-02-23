Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned 0.63% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 23,652 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 96,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,352,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the period.

BSCN traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.83. The company had a trading volume of 37 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,481. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $16.71 and a one year high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.86.

