Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Stock Position Increased by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 726.9% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 235,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 207,125 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCP traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,207. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $22.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47.

