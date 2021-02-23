Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $12.72

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.72 and traded as low as $12.65. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 176,843 shares.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VCV)
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
