Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:PBND) dropped 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.02 and last traded at $26.02. Approximately 3,404 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.09.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBND. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 181,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 111,098 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,562,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco PureBeta US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

