Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $55,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $322.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.64. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

