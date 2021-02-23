Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (AAWW, ACCO, ACRE, AGESY, AGPYY, AKZOY, ALSMY, AREC, BOUYF, CRRFY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on originating, investing in and managing middle-market commercial real estate loans and other commercial real estate investments. The Company’s financing solutions are comprised of its target investments, which include the following: Transitional senior mortgage loans, Stretch senior mortgage loans, Subordinate debt mortgage loans and Other CRE debt and preferred equity investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

ENI (NYSE:E) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (BME:SGRE) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN.TO) (TSE:WCN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a C$113.00 target price on the stock.

