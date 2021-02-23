Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February, 23rd (ADBCF, AXGN, BAMXF, CTTAY, DDAIF, FSLY, FTV, MDB, METC, MTB)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, February 23rd:

ADBRI (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an underperform rating to a hold rating.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAMXF)

had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) had its average rating reiterated by analysts at Zacks Investment Research.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Fortive reported strong Q4 results, wherein both earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Markedly, the company is benefiting from strength in Fortive Business System. Also, recurring revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, strong product pipelines and increasing buyouts should continue to improve its cloud market share. Further, robust Gilbarco Veeder-Root and Jacobs Vehicle Systems remain key growth catalysts for the company. However, the company is being impacted by a highly uncertain operating environment due to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and higher expenses pose serious risks. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $8.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at BNP Paribas.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) was downgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a hold rating to a buy rating.

SEEK (OTCMKTS:SKLTY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to an underperform rating.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to an in-line rating.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its product candidate consists of VK5211, VK0214, VK0612 and VK2809 which are in different clinical trial. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, United States. “

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Vitru Limited is a distance learning education group. Vitru Limited is based in FLORIANÓPOLIS, Brazil. “

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Demant A/S is engaged in the healthcare industry. It develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. The company’s business area consists of Hearing Devices, Hearing Implants, Diagnostic Instruments and Personal Communication. Demant A/S, formerly known as William Demant Holding A/S, is based in Smorum, Denmark. “

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $77.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $47.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of novel, antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of naxitamab and omburtamab which are in clinical stage. Y-mAbs Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEW YORK, USA. “

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $66.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

