Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DocuSign (DOCU)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/17/2021 – DocuSign had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

2/2/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $258.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/26/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/25/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $286.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/15/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/14/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $287.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/8/2021 – DocuSign was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/6/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $256.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “DocuSign Inc. provides e-signature solutions. The Company offers services to mortgage, non-profit, government, real estate, insurance, technology and healthcare industries. Its product portfolio includes trial, single-user, multi-user, business pro, enterprise pro, standards-based signatures, ehanko, DocuSign transaction rooms for real estate, DocuSign payments and enotary. DocuSign Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

1/4/2021 – DocuSign was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $225.00.

NASDAQ DOCU opened at $243.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of -206.36 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.88 and a 1 year high of $290.23.

Get DocuSign Inc alerts:

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $382.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.85, for a total value of $1,294,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 89,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,217,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 401,983 shares of company stock worth $92,923,362. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth approximately $862,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

Read More: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.