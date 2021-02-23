Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (DWS)

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) (ETR: DWS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €38.00 ($44.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/10/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €45.00 ($52.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €36.00 ($42.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €35.00 ($41.18) price target on by analysts at Pareto Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €42.00 ($49.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €34.00 ($40.00) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €43.00 ($50.59) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €38.30 ($45.06) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (DWS.F) was given a new €41.00 ($48.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR:DWS traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Tuesday, reaching €34.54 ($40.64). The company had a trading volume of 112,533 shares. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €16.75 ($19.70) and a twelve month high of €39.66 ($46.65). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €34.73 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 14.25, a current ratio of 14.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

