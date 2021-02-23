ION Acquisition Corp 1 (NYSE:IACA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) dropped 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 551,049 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 719,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IACA. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $23,726,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $568,000.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

