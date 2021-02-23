ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Shares of ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) traded down 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $3.12. 1,287,114 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 1,341,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

IO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ION Geophysical from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ION Geophysical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Get ION Geophysical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $46.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 4.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that ION Geophysical Co. will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 232.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 55,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 343.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 163,133 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ION Geophysical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ION Geophysical (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing in Latin America, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: E&P Technology & Services and Operations Optimization.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ION Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.