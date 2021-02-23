ION Market Cap Hits $254,096.24 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges. ION has a total market cap of $254,096.24 and $20.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.07 or 0.00236406 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006639 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006954 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.79 or 0.02588702 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00043476 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,535,476 coins and its circulating supply is 13,635,476 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy

ION Coin Trading

ION can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.