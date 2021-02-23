IOTA (MIOTA) Market Cap Reaches $3.18 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. During the last week, IOTA has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $1.14 or 0.00002272 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market cap of $3.18 billion and approximately $358.56 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00073048 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000060 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000172 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

IOTA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

