IOTA Price Down 24.8% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002126 BTC on major exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and approximately $386.65 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00072437 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 25.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

