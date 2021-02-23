iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE) Shares Up 0.1%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJE)’s share price was up 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.69 and last traded at $32.69. Approximately 715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40.

