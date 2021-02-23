IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $23.96

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.96 and traded as low as $23.26. IRadimed shares last traded at $23.26, with a volume of 10,516 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $285.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.96 and a 200-day moving average of $22.93.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). IRadimed had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $8.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,968 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $48,550.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,036.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in IRadimed in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in IRadimed by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 88,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of IRadimed by 219.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of IRadimed during the third quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

