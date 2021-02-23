IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.92

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.35. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 29,445 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.92.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRS. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 885,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,649,000 after buying an additional 256,104 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 185,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,801,000. Finally, Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad AnÃ³nima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. The company also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

