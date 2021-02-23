iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ) Trading Down 1.4%

iShares 25+ Year Treasury STRIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVZ)’s stock price dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.23 and last traded at $20.27. Approximately 27,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 36,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.04.

