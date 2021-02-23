iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Shares Purchased by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $3,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FXI. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.43. The stock had a trading volume of 835,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,866,269. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $54.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.23.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

