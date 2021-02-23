iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Bought by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,589,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 114,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 28,561 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 456,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.34. 210,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,961,453. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $69.87.

