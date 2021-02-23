iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 245,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,988,000 after buying an additional 11,889 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,672,000. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $701,000.

Shares of IVV opened at $385.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $383.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $358.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

