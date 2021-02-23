iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.5% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $104,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $41,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $385.77. 267,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,586. The business’s fifty day moving average is $383.96 and its 200 day moving average is $358.68. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

