iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after purchasing an additional 542,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,269,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,090,000 after buying an additional 42,363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,293,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,242,000 after buying an additional 25,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $385.14. 305,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,067,586. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $395.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $383.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.68.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

