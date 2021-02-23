iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $3.65 on Tuesday, hitting $248.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,163. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.66. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $255.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

