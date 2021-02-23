iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Trimmed by Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,577 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.38. 77,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,262,384. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $107.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

