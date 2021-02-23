iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Stock Position Lifted by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,318,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611,657 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,022,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 609.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 781,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,493,000 after buying an additional 671,206 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,980,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,855,000 after buying an additional 285,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,068,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,722,000 after buying an additional 280,536 shares during the last quarter.

IUSB stock remained flat at $$53.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. 193,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,131. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.12 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30.

