iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,866 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up 1.2% of Blue Edge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,627,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,219 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,994,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,378,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,669,000 after acquiring an additional 460,959 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,243,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,875,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 801,321 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.54. 9,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,249,326. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.78. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $49.12 and a 52-week high of $91.34.

