iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $38.76. 8,322 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $38.79.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IEME. Wolf Group Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $993,000.

