iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC) Shares Down 1%

iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF (BATS:STLC)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.99 and last traded at $36.99. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $37.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $33.50.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Factors US Blend Style ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.