iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Shares Up 2.1%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) shares shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.10 and last traded at $50.79. 3,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

