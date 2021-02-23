iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,255,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,578,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,848. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.94. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $45.72 and a one year high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.