iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,005,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,375 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 5.8% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $73,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,164,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,659,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 288.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 957,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,879,000 after acquiring an additional 711,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after acquiring an additional 412,015 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,921,848. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $45.72 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.94.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

