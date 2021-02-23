iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Stock Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $45.83

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.83 and traded as high as $49.13. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 242,369 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.41.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 240,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 121.6% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,307 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

