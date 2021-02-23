iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Lifted by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 4.1% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $10,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.91. 73,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,903. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.49. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

