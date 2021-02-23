iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,801 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $12,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 546.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of MUB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.92. 65,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,903. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day moving average of $116.49.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

