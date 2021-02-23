iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Stock Price Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $25.16

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.16 and traded as high as $27.36. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF shares last traded at $27.09, with a volume of 144,982 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGE. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 101,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,391,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

