iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 220,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,569 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $43,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $220.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

