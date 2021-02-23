iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,606,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.57 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $218.16. 2,930,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,610,912. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $215.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.03. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $95.69 and a 1 year high of $230.32.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

