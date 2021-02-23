iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Bought by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 8.1% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.27% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $31,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $104.70. 9,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,487. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $106.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

